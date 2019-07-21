Comparing of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Both Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.44 N/A -1.60 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 248.12 N/A -3.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Liquidity

Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 20.4 Current Ratio and a 20.4 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 104.65% and its average price target is $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.9% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.