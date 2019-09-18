Comparing of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.32 N/A -1.33 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1966.40 N/A -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Liquidity

Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s potential upside is 54.88% and its average price target is $23.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.