Comparing of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.44 N/A -1.60 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Aptose Biosciences Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6.83, which is potential 132.31% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.9% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.