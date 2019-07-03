Comparing of Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

This is a contrast between Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial Corporation 25 3.80 N/A 1.82 13.76 The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.69 N/A 2.23 11.82

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The First Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Univest Financial Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Univest Financial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of The First Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Univest Financial Corporation and The First Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.75 beta means Univest Financial Corporation’s volatility is 25.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. The First Bancorp Inc. has a 0.63 beta and it is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.9% of Univest Financial Corporation shares and 39.2% of The First Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Univest Financial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 3.8% are The First Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Univest Financial Corporation -0.99% -0.16% 3.09% -2.87% -14.97% 15.9% The First Bancorp Inc. -1.16% -0.04% -3.76% -6.62% -4.87% 0.3%

For the past year Univest Financial Corporation was more bullish than The First Bancorp Inc.

Summary

The First Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Univest Financial Corporation.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; commercial real estate and construction loans and leases; residential real estate loans; loans to individuals; and municipal loans and leases. The company also offers lease financing, financial planning, investment management, insurance products, and brokerage services; and investment advisory services comprising discretionary investment consulting and management services. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.