Comparing of Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial Corporation 25 3.47 N/A 1.82 15.11 1st Constitution Bancorp 18 3.07 N/A 1.62 11.25

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. 1st Constitution Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Univest Financial Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Univest Financial Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Univest Financial Corporation and 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 1% 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.00% 9.6% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Univest Financial Corporation has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. 1st Constitution Bancorp on the other hand, has 0.2 beta which makes it 80.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Univest Financial Corporation and 1st Constitution Bancorp Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Univest Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively 1st Constitution Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.5, with potential upside of 17.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.4% of Univest Financial Corporation shares and 34.9% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares. Univest Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.9% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Univest Financial Corporation 5.57% 5.05% 9.27% 16.45% 0.04% 27.31% 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.77% 1.45% -3.04% -7.38% -14.71% -8.63%

For the past year Univest Financial Corporation has 27.31% stronger performance while 1st Constitution Bancorp has -8.63% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Univest Financial Corporation beats 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; commercial real estate and construction loans and leases; residential real estate loans; loans to individuals; and municipal loans and leases. The company also offers lease financing, financial planning, investment management, insurance products, and brokerage services; and investment advisory services comprising discretionary investment consulting and management services. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.