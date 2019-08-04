Comparing of Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) and Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) and Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) compete against each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute Inc. 3 0.32 N/A -1.62 0.00 Chegg Inc. 39 14.83 N/A -0.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Universal Technical Institute Inc. and Chegg Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute Inc. 0.00% -33% -15.1% Chegg Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.9%

Volatility and Risk

Universal Technical Institute Inc. has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chegg Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Chegg Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Chegg Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Universal Technical Institute Inc. and Chegg Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chegg Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Chegg Inc. has an average target price of $38.5, with potential downside of -13.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Universal Technical Institute Inc. and Chegg Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 0%. About 4.4% of Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4% of Chegg Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Technical Institute Inc. 2.22% 0% 7.92% 11.52% 14.11% 0.82% Chegg Inc. 3.24% 14.01% 29.3% 29.6% 76.36% 58.06%

For the past year Universal Technical Institute Inc. was less bullish than Chegg Inc.

Summary

Chegg Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The companyÂ’s products and services help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group Inc. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.