Comparing of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN). The two are both Steel & Iron companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 16 4.51 7.71M 0.88 18.45 Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. 3 0.00 2.25M 1.57 1.58

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 49,328,214.97% 3.3% 2.2% Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. 66,155,067.48% 10.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.56 shows that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s 1.61 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. are 3.7 and 3.3 respectively. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.3% and 0.4%. Insiders owned 3.2% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. shares. Comparatively, 100% are Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. -7.44% -0.06% 12.6% -8.79% -45.76% -0.19% Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. -3.76% 24.15% 22.23% 35.68% -4.5% 83.93%

For the past year Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has -0.19% weaker performance while Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. has 83.93% stronger performance.

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. The company also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC products and rare earth coated PC products. It markets and sells its products under the Ossen brand name. The company also exports its products to the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.