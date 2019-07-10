Comparing of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) and AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Both Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) and AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) compete on a level playing field in the Trucking industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. 21 0.41 N/A 2.08 10.98 AutoWeb Inc. 4 0.38 N/A -3.05 0.00

Demonstrates Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. and AutoWeb Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. and AutoWeb Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.4% 9.1% AutoWeb Inc. 0.00% -215% -148.5%

Risk and Volatility

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.96 beta. From a competition point of view, AutoWeb Inc. has a 0.06 beta which is 94.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, AutoWeb Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. AutoWeb Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. and AutoWeb Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AutoWeb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of AutoWeb Inc. is $5, which is potential 38.89% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.5% of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.1% of AutoWeb Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of AutoWeb Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. -1.51% 4.92% 3.16% -13.15% -5.54% 26.89% AutoWeb Inc. 0.31% -3.54% -7.63% 52.09% 6.51% 7.21%

For the past year Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than AutoWeb Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. beats AutoWeb Inc.

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as an automotive marketing services company in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The companyÂ’s products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, as well as finance leads program, which provides vehicle financing and other services from dealers or financial institutions. It owns and operates an automotive Website, Autobytel.com that offers consumers the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; and an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns. The companyÂ’s products and services also comprise iControl by Autobytel, which allows dealers various options to filter and control vehicle leads; WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; Email Manager that provides follow up emails on behalf of the dealers to consumers who have submitted leads; and Lead Call, which provides a live phone call to the consumer on behalf of the dealers and schedules an appointment for the consumer to visit the dealership regarding the vehicle. In addition, it offers Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers online monthly payment information; mobile products and services that facilitate communication between dealers and car buyers on smart phones and tablets; and SaleMove, which allows auto dealers and manufacturers to interact with consumer through live video, audio and text based chat, or phone, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.