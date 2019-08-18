Comparing of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 30 1.06 N/A 3.29 7.54 Conifer Holdings Inc. 4 0.39 N/A -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and Conifer Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 6.7% Conifer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -22.3% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Conifer Holdings Inc.’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.48 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and Conifer Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 25.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 7.7% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.3% of Conifer Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. -5.7% -14.18% -17.19% -34.31% -43.89% -34.57% Conifer Holdings Inc. -0.02% -18.75% -31.09% -36.02% -43.38% -7.14%

For the past year Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. was more bearish than Conifer Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. beats Conifer Holdings Inc.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It also offers specialty homeowners' insurance products, including dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage, such as hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. The company markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,300 independent agents, such as general agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan with additional office facilities in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.