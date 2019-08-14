Comparing of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) and The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Both Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) and The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) compete on a level playing field in the Hospitals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Services Inc. 131 1.19 N/A 8.44 17.88 The Joint Corp. 16 6.99 N/A 0.11 166.49

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The Joint Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Universal Health Services Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Universal Health Services Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than The Joint Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Services Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 6.9% The Joint Corp. 0.00% 116.2% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.09 beta means Universal Health Services Inc.’s volatility is 9.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. The Joint Corp.’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Universal Health Services Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival The Joint Corp. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Universal Health Services Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Joint Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Universal Health Services Inc. and The Joint Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Services Inc. 0 6 8 2.57 The Joint Corp. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 0.11% for Universal Health Services Inc. with average target price of $149.14. Meanwhile, The Joint Corp.’s average target price is $19.8, while its potential upside is 8.43%. Based on the results given earlier, The Joint Corp. is looking more favorable than Universal Health Services Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Universal Health Services Inc. and The Joint Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 53.2%. Universal Health Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of The Joint Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Health Services Inc. 10.12% 15.98% 20.93% 13.41% 20.73% 29.43% The Joint Corp. -11.96% -2.12% 3.88% 126.47% 125.64% 122.12%

For the past year Universal Health Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Joint Corp.

Summary

The Joint Corp. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Universal Health Services Inc.