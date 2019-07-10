Comparing of Universal Display Corporation (OLED) and Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) and Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Display Corporation 145 31.25 N/A 1.76 95.12 Entegris Inc. 35 3.16 N/A 1.52 25.12

In table 1 we can see Universal Display Corporation and Entegris Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Entegris Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Universal Display Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Universal Display Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Entegris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Universal Display Corporation and Entegris Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Display Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Entegris Inc. 0.00% 20.8% 9.8%

Risk & Volatility

Universal Display Corporation’s 1.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Entegris Inc. has beta of 1.36 which is 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Universal Display Corporation is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Entegris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Universal Display Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Entegris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Universal Display Corporation and Entegris Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Display Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Entegris Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -15.85% for Universal Display Corporation with consensus target price of $162.4. Competitively Entegris Inc. has a consensus target price of $43, with potential upside of 20.58%. The information presented earlier suggests that Entegris Inc. looks more robust than Universal Display Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.2% of Universal Display Corporation shares and 0% of Entegris Inc. shares. 2.8% are Universal Display Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Entegris Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Display Corporation -1.13% -3.3% 41.9% 70.87% 68.03% 78.41% Entegris Inc. -4.28% -3.72% 12.92% 43.03% 6.21% 37.26%

For the past year Universal Display Corporation has stronger performance than Entegris Inc.

Summary

Universal Display Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Entegris Inc.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The Advanced Materials Handling segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The Microcontamination Control segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; and flat panel display OEMs, and materials suppliers and manufacturers. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.