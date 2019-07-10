Comparing of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

13.7 and 13.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. Its rival Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 143.62%. On the other hand, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 64.74% and its average price target is $20. Based on the data given earlier, Unity Biotechnology Inc. is looking more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.3% and 33.6%. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.22%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.