Comparing of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.80 N/A -4.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 and a Quick Ratio of 13.7. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 205.23% for Unity Biotechnology Inc. with average price target of $21. Competitively Radius Health Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, with potential upside of 9.74%. Based on the data given earlier, Unity Biotechnology Inc. is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.22% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -42.8% weaker performance while Radius Health Inc. has 32.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Radius Health Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.