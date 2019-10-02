Comparing of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Since Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 7 0.00 22.96M -2.18 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 -2.89 11.38M -3.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Unity Biotechnology Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 350,534,351.15% -46.4% -42.4% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 57,561,962.57% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

MeiraGTx Holdings plc on the other hand boasts of a $40 average price target and a 159.07% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance while MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 182.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.