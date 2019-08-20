Comparing of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

This is a contrast between Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Its competitor Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Unity Biotechnology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 247.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.