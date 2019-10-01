Comparing of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 7 0.00 22.96M -2.18 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.50M -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 350,534,351.15% -46.4% -42.4% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 315,068,493.15% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Its competitor Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Unity Biotechnology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 153.62% and its average price target is $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.3%. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.