Comparing of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

This is a contrast between Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 15 44.55 N/A -3.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has an average target price of $21, and a 145.33% upside potential. Competitively Coherus BioSciences Inc. has an average target price of $27, with potential upside of 15.53%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Unity Biotechnology Inc. seems more appealing than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 99.1% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. About 12.22% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -42.8% weaker performance while Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 89.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.