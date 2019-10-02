Comparing of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Both Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 7 0.00 22.96M -2.18 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 6 0.00 42.37M -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 351,607,963.25% -46.4% -42.4% Avid Bioservices Inc. 694,590,163.93% -16.4% -11.1%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 and a Quick Ratio of 13.7. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 49%. About 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 11.62% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.