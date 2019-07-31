Comparing of Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) have been rivals in the Money Center Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp Inc. 21 3.57 N/A 2.05 10.30 Royal Bank of Canada 78 0.00 N/A 6.29 12.39

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Unity Bancorp Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Unity Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.4% Royal Bank of Canada 0.00% 17% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Unity Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.58 and it happens to be 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1.08 beta and it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Unity Bancorp Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 52.3%. Insiders owned 3.9% of Unity Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Royal Bank of Canada’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Bancorp Inc. 1.68% -3.91% 4.92% -0.14% -8.92% 1.78% Royal Bank of Canada -0.83% -0.71% 2.47% 7.35% -1.12% 13.76%

For the past year Unity Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Royal Bank of Canada

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats Unity Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. Unity Bancorp Inc. offers its financial services through 15 bank branches in Edison, Emerson, Flemington, Highland Park, Linden, Middlesex, North Plainfield, Phillipsburg, Scotch Plains, Somerset, Somerville, South Plainfield, Union, Washington, and Whitehouse; and 1 branch in Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.