Comparing of Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) and Its Peers

Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) is a company in the Money Center Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Unity Bancorp Inc. has 48.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 63.22% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Unity Bancorp Inc. has 3.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Unity Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.50% 1.40% Industry Average 28.09% 12.14% 1.18%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Unity Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp Inc. N/A 20 10.30 Industry Average 3.62B 12.89B 13.36

Unity Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Unity Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Unity Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.58 2.10 2.32

As a group, Money Center Banks companies have a potential upside of 52.64%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Unity Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Bancorp Inc. 1.68% -3.91% 4.92% -0.14% -8.92% 1.78% Industry Average 2.02% 2.63% 4.14% 7.64% 14.15% 11.78%

For the past year Unity Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.58 shows that Unity Bancorp Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Unity Bancorp Inc.’s rivals are 8.06% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Unity Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat Unity Bancorp Inc.

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. Unity Bancorp Inc. offers its financial services through 15 bank branches in Edison, Emerson, Flemington, Highland Park, Linden, Middlesex, North Plainfield, Phillipsburg, Scotch Plains, Somerset, Somerville, South Plainfield, Union, Washington, and Whitehouse; and 1 branch in Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.