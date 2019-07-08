Comparing of Unitil Corporation (UTL) and Its Peers

We are comparing Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Unitil Corporation has 66.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 70.54% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Unitil Corporation has 1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.21% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Unitil Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unitil Corporation 0.00% 12.40% 3.50% Industry Average 5.51% 9.82% 2.81%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Unitil Corporation and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Unitil Corporation N/A 55 19.24 Industry Average 221.08M 4.01B 44.71

Unitil Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Unitil Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Unitil Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unitil Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.60 1.63 2.15 2.52

As a group, Diversified Utilities companies have a potential upside of 15.23%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Unitil Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unitil Corporation 1.69% 3.81% 7.46% 14.82% 19.97% 12.01% Industry Average 2.12% 1.97% 7.01% 12.42% 16.34% 15.85%

For the past year Unitil Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Unitil Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Unitil Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.00 and has 0.84 Quick Ratio. Unitil Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unitil Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Unitil Corporation is 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.1. In other hand, Unitil Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.69 which is 31.45% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Unitil Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Unitil Corporation’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Unitil Corporation.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 104,300 electric customers and 79,900 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.