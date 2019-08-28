Comparing of Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) and Its Peers

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) is a company in the REIT – Industrial industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Uniti Group Inc. has 87.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 68.62% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.5% of Uniti Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.01% of all REIT – Industrial companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Uniti Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group Inc. 0.00% -0.60% 0.20% Industry Average 8.96% 24.76% 5.21%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Uniti Group Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group Inc. N/A 10 158.87 Industry Average 58.06M 648.34M 137.22

Uniti Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Uniti Group Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Uniti Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group Inc. 2 2 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.33 1.71 1.45 2.53

With consensus target price of $12, Uniti Group Inc. has a potential upside of 55.64%. The potential upside of the peers is 28.66%. Based on the data given earlier the research analysts’ belief is that Uniti Group Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Uniti Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uniti Group Inc. -4.75% -11.46% -22.75% -57.13% -51.07% -45.92% Industry Average 1.43% 3.17% 6.84% 17.07% 31.01% 29.92%

For the past year Uniti Group Inc. has -45.92% weaker performance while Uniti Group Inc.’s competitors have 29.92% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Uniti Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Uniti Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 0.30 and has 0.30 Quick Ratio. Uniti Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Uniti Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Uniti Group Inc. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Uniti Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.59 which is 40.78% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Uniti Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Uniti Group Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications industry in the United States and Mexico. It operates in four business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, and Consumer CLEC. The company engages in the acquisition and leasing of mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, consumer broadband, coaxial and upgradeable copper assets. It also provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and small cell for wireless operators and Ethernet; and wavelengths and dark fiber for telecommunications carriers and enterprises. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates telecommunications towers for wireless carriers, as well as provides local telephone, high-speed Internet, and long distance service to approximately 37,000 customers. Its fiber network consists of 605,000 strand miles of fiber and approximately 5,450 customer connections, as well as operates 468 wireless communication towers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. and changed its name to Uniti Group Inc. in February 2017. Uniti Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.