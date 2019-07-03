Comparing of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 105 2.26 N/A -3.47 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 82 14.76 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Volatility and Risk

United Therapeutics Corporation’s 1.04 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

United Therapeutics Corporation and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

$136.14 is United Therapeutics Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 64.52%. Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $105.4, while its potential upside is 25.75%. The information presented earlier suggests that United Therapeutics Corporation looks more robust than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.