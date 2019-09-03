Comparing of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Both United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|94
|2.32
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
7.2 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation. Its rival Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
United Therapeutics Corporation has a 68.86% upside potential and an average target price of $136.83. Competitively the average target price of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, which is potential 171.67% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Insiders held roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation.
