Comparing of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Both United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 94 2.32 N/A -3.47 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.2 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation. Its rival Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

United Therapeutics Corporation has a 68.86% upside potential and an average target price of $136.83. Competitively the average target price of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, which is potential 171.67% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation.