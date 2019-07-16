Comparing of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Its Rivals

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand United Therapeutics Corporation has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has United Therapeutics Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.70% -4.30% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting United Therapeutics Corporation and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation N/A 103 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

With average price target of $136.14, United Therapeutics Corporation has a potential upside of 79.08%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.02%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, United Therapeutics Corporation make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Therapeutics Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -17.97% weaker performance while United Therapeutics Corporation’s peers have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.04. In other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

United Therapeutics Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation’s rivals beat United Therapeutics Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.