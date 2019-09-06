Comparing of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Both United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 94 2.30 N/A -3.47 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 236.15 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides United Therapeutics Corporation and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18 Current Ratio and a 18 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential is 70.23% at a $136.83 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, which is potential 141.69% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation was less bearish than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.