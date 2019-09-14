Comparing of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Both United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 93 2.23 N/A -3.47 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.38 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk and Volatility

United Therapeutics Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.2 beta which makes it 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown United Therapeutics Corporation and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 69.57% and an $136.83 average price target. On the other hand, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 302.04% and its average price target is $1.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than United Therapeutics Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United Therapeutics Corporation and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has stronger performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.