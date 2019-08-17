Comparing of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

We will be comparing the differences between United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 97 2.33 N/A -3.47 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights United Therapeutics Corporation and Biofrontera AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Therapeutics Corporation and Biofrontera AG’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

United Therapeutics Corporation and Biofrontera AG Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential is 56.90% at a $127.67 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both United Therapeutics Corporation and Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.04% respectively. 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Biofrontera AG has 32.89% stronger performance.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.