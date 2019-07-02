Comparing of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 105 2.24 N/A -3.47 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 65.92% and an $136.14 average target price. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average target price and a 58.79% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, United Therapeutics Corporation is looking more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 52.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.