Comparing of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|105
|2.24
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
Demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|1
|3
|2
|2.33
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 65.92% and an $136.14 average target price. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average target price and a 58.79% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, United Therapeutics Corporation is looking more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 52.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|-6.67%
|-17.27%
|-24.16%
|-21.91%
|-16.17%
|-17.97%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.18%
|10.1%
|-10.58%
|-6.73%
|0%
|6.05%
For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
