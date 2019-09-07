Comparing of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|94
|2.30
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.59
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-20.5%
|-17.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
United Therapeutics Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential is 70.10% at a $136.83 consensus target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both United Therapeutics Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 23.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.13%
|-8.73%
|-22.06%
|-79.51%
|-80.37%
|-53.24%
For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation was less bearish than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
