Comparing of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 94 2.30 N/A -3.47 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.59 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

United Therapeutics Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential is 70.10% at a $136.83 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Therapeutics Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 23.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation was less bearish than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.