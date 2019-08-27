Comparing of United States Cellular Corporation (USM) and TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU)

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) and TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Wireless Communications. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Cellular Corporation 46 0.74 N/A 1.82 26.33 TIM Participacoes S.A. 15 0.00 N/A 1.32 12.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for United States Cellular Corporation and TIM Participacoes S.A. TIM Participacoes S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than United States Cellular Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. United States Cellular Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of TIM Participacoes S.A., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) and TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Cellular Corporation 0.00% 4% 2.1% TIM Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 12.5% 7.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.72 shows that United States Cellular Corporation is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TIM Participacoes S.A. on the other hand, has 0.9 beta which makes it 10.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United States Cellular Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, TIM Participacoes S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. United States Cellular Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TIM Participacoes S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for United States Cellular Corporation and TIM Participacoes S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Cellular Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 TIM Participacoes S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 31.73% for United States Cellular Corporation with consensus target price of $45.25. Competitively TIM Participacoes S.A. has an average target price of $17.5, with potential upside of 23.33%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, United States Cellular Corporation is looking more favorable than TIM Participacoes S.A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United States Cellular Corporation and TIM Participacoes S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.4% and 15%. Insiders owned 0.3% of United States Cellular Corporation shares. Comparatively, TIM Participacoes S.A. has 68% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Cellular Corporation -0.35% 7.91% -1.68% -14.62% 38.37% -7.85% TIM Participacoes S.A. -1.18% 7.4% 8.87% -2.15% -3.6% 5.38%

For the past year United States Cellular Corporation has -7.85% weaker performance while TIM Participacoes S.A. has 5.38% stronger performance.

Summary

United States Cellular Corporation beats TIM Participacoes S.A. on 9 of the 12 factors.

TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile, fixed, and long distance telephony; data transmission; and broadband services. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; and value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services, push-mail, video call, WAP downloads, Web browsing, business data solutions, mobile-learning services, wellness services, songs, ringback tones, applications, voicemail, conference calling, chats, and other content. The company also sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. In addition, it provides products for mobile banking, insurance, mobile payment, and mobile money; mobile, financial protection, and personal and residential accident insurance products; telecom micro rewards; and TIM Itaucard, a co-branded credit card. As of December 31, 2016, it served a subscriber base of 63.4 million clients; and had approximately 10.8 thousand points of sales, including 175 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 332 thousand points of sales for prepaid phone services, including supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers as alternative channels to access products and services in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. and changed its name to TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.