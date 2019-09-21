Comparing of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) and Its Peers

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United States Antimony Corporation has 14.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its peers. 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have United States Antimony Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Antimony Corporation 0.00% 5.50% 3.40% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing United States Antimony Corporation and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United States Antimony Corporation N/A 1 80.56 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

United States Antimony Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for United States Antimony Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Antimony Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.43 2.00 2.42

As a group, Industrial Metals & Minerals companies have a potential upside of 90.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United States Antimony Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year United States Antimony Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

United States Antimony Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, United States Antimony Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.27 and has 1.81 Quick Ratio. United States Antimony Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United States Antimony Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

United States Antimony Corporation is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.45. Competitively, United States Antimony Corporation’s peers are 40.52% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Dividends

United States Antimony Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United States Antimony Corporation’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors United States Antimony Corporation.