Comparing of United Rentals Inc. (URI) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of United Rentals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.26% of all Rental & Leasing Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of United Rentals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.73% of all Rental & Leasing Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has United Rentals Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Rentals Inc. 0.00% 32.00% 6.00% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting United Rentals Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Rentals Inc. N/A 126 9.37 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

United Rentals Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio United Rentals Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for United Rentals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Rentals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.36 2.45

United Rentals Inc. presently has an average price target of $176, suggesting a potential upside of 62.98%. As a group, Rental & Leasing Services companies have a potential upside of -13.01%. Based on the results delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that United Rentals Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Rentals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Rentals Inc. -0.06% -5.77% -8.72% -1.11% -12.99% 23.43% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year United Rentals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

United Rentals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, United Rentals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.09 and has 1.06 Quick Ratio. United Rentals Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Rentals Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.63 shows that United Rentals Inc. is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, United Rentals Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.53 which is 52.95% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

United Rentals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United Rentals Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.