Comparing of United-Guardian Inc. (UG) and Its Competitors

United-Guardian Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) is a company in the Personal Products industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

United-Guardian Inc. has 25.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.27% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand United-Guardian Inc. has 38.39% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.22% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has United-Guardian Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United-Guardian Inc. 0.00% 38.00% 33.40% Industry Average 8.50% 25.64% 11.87%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares United-Guardian Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United-Guardian Inc. N/A 19 19.92 Industry Average 1.48B 17.44B 24.04

United-Guardian Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for United-Guardian Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United-Guardian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.40 2.30 2.44

The competitors have a potential upside of 60.38%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United-Guardian Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United-Guardian Inc. -3.26% 4.15% 3.52% 4.43% 3.32% 6.76% Industry Average 3.68% 6.26% 11.24% 36.53% 30.19% 41.71%

For the past year United-Guardian Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

United-Guardian Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, United-Guardian Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.51 Quick Ratio. United-Guardian Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United-Guardian Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.21 shows that United-Guardian Inc. is 121.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, United-Guardian Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.89% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

United-Guardian Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United-Guardian Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors United-Guardian Inc.

United-Guardian, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of cosmetics, such as pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base. The company's medical products comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC for oral use; LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products; LUBRAJEL BA for oral care; and LUBRAJEL TF, a medical lubricant for medical products companies. Its pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial product to treat infections in the urinary bladder. The company's industrial products include DESELEX liquid, a sequestering and chelating agent that is a replacement for phosphates in the manufacture of detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based cleanser. It markets its products through marketing partners and distributors, advertising in medical and trade journals, mailings to physicians and to the trade, and exhibitions at medical meetings. The company was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.