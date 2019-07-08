Comparing of United Financial Bancorp Inc. (UBNK) and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC)

United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Financial Bancorp Inc. 14 3.29 N/A 1.11 12.13 Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 14 2.39 N/A 0.83 18.20

In table 1 we can see United Financial Bancorp Inc. and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than United Financial Bancorp Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides United Financial Bancorp Inc. and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 0.8% Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

United Financial Bancorp Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s 120.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.2 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Financial Bancorp Inc. and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.8% and 20.1%. United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.28% -8.85% -13.24% -14.88% -20.4% -8.16% Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 8.66% 12.06% 1.83% -0.33% -2.71% -3.9%

For the past year United Financial Bancorp Inc. was more bearish than Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.

Summary

United Financial Bancorp Inc. beats Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens. As of March 30, 2017, it operated nine full service offices. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.