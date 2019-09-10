Comparing of United Financial Bancorp Inc. (UBNK) and Its Rivals

As Savings & Loans company, United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Financial Bancorp Inc. has 69% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.1% of United Financial Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has United Financial Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.40% 0.80% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting United Financial Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Financial Bancorp Inc. N/A 14 19.33 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

United Financial Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for United Financial Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.00 2.64

$15 is the average target price of United Financial Bancorp Inc., with a potential upside of 12.02%. The potential upside of the peers is -14.61%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Financial Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.69% 1.85% 8.14% -2.12% -17.92% -2.45% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year United Financial Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.65 shows that United Financial Bancorp Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s peers are 31.02% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

United Financial Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat United Financial Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.