Comparing of United Financial Bancorp Inc. (UBNK) and Its Rivals

As Savings & Loans company, United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
United Financial Bancorp Inc. has 69% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.1% of United Financial Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has United Financial Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Financial Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|8.40%
|0.80%
|Industry Average
|18.11%
|8.23%
|0.94%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting United Financial Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Financial Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|14
|19.33
|Industry Average
|41.47M
|228.92M
|20.26
United Financial Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for United Financial Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Financial Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.33
|1.00
|2.64
$15 is the average target price of United Financial Bancorp Inc., with a potential upside of 12.02%. The potential upside of the peers is -14.61%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Financial Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Financial Bancorp Inc.
|-0.69%
|1.85%
|8.14%
|-2.12%
|-17.92%
|-2.45%
|Industry Average
|3.61%
|4.96%
|7.62%
|10.92%
|9.91%
|17.15%
For the past year United Financial Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.65 shows that United Financial Bancorp Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s peers are 31.02% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.
Dividends
United Financial Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat United Financial Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.
