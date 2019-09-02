Comparing of United Financial Bancorp Inc. (UBNK) and HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Both United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) and HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Financial Bancorp Inc. 14 3.00 N/A 0.74 19.33 HomeStreet Inc. 28 1.39 N/A 1.33 21.75

Table 1 highlights United Financial Bancorp Inc. and HomeStreet Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HomeStreet Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to United Financial Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. United Financial Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than HomeStreet Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Financial Bancorp Inc. and HomeStreet Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8% HomeStreet Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

United Financial Bancorp Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.65 beta. Competitively, HomeStreet Inc.’s beta is 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Financial Bancorp Inc. and HomeStreet Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69% and 81.7%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of HomeStreet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.69% 1.85% 8.14% -2.12% -17.92% -2.45% HomeStreet Inc. 1.65% -2.42% 2% 18.3% -0.45% 36.69%

For the past year United Financial Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while HomeStreet Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

HomeStreet Inc. beats United Financial Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also originates consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and purchases single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. The company also offers insurance products and services for consumers and businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a network of 55 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 48 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 5 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.