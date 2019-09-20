Comparing of United Financial Bancorp Inc. (UBNK) and Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Since United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) and Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Financial Bancorp Inc. 14 3.39 N/A 0.74 19.33 Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 19 5.08 N/A 1.30 15.48

Demonstrates United Financial Bancorp Inc. and Dime Community Bancshares Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Dime Community Bancshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than United Financial Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. United Financial Bancorp Inc. is presently more expensive than Dime Community Bancshares Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us United Financial Bancorp Inc. and Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8% Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.65 beta indicates that United Financial Bancorp Inc. is 35.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s 14.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69% of United Financial Bancorp Inc. shares and 83.1% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. shares. 1.1% are United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 5.9% are Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.69% 1.85% 8.14% -2.12% -17.92% -2.45% Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 4.94% 6.94% 3.49% 2.64% 15.98% 18.85%

For the past year United Financial Bancorp Inc. has -2.45% weaker performance while Dime Community Bancshares Inc. has 18.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors United Financial Bancorp Inc.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 25 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Nassau County, New York, as well as 2 branches in Brooklyn, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.