Comparing of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks Inc. 27 12.26 77.56M 2.20 13.02 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 455 0.00 6.90M 33.53 13.93

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for United Community Banks Inc. and First Citizens BancShares Inc. First Citizens BancShares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Banks Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. United Community Banks Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of First Citizens BancShares Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks Inc. 288,112,927.19% 11.5% 1.3% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 1,517,383.94% 11.8% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

United Community Banks Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.24 beta. First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

United Community Banks Inc. and First Citizens BancShares Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Community Banks Inc.’s consensus price target is $29, while its potential upside is 1.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Community Banks Inc. and First Citizens BancShares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 50.4% respectively. United Community Banks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.7% of First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Community Banks Inc. -1.07% 0.46% 2.57% 10.09% -4.81% 33.74% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 1% 3.05% 4.58% 14.25% 13.45% 23.86%

For the past year United Community Banks Inc. has stronger performance than First Citizens BancShares Inc.