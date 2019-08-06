Comparing of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

We will be contrasting the differences between United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares Inc. 37 5.15 N/A 2.49 15.08 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 434 3.03 N/A 33.53 13.93

In table 1 we can see United Bankshares Inc. and First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Citizens BancShares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than United Bankshares Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. United Bankshares Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Bankshares Inc. and First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.3% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.25 beta indicates that United Bankshares Inc. is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.3% of United Bankshares Inc. shares and 50.4% of First Citizens BancShares Inc. shares. About 2.2% of United Bankshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.7% of First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bankshares Inc. -0.87% 1.21% -2.72% 6.55% 0.24% 20.83% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 1% 3.05% 4.58% 14.25% 13.45% 23.86%

For the past year United Bankshares Inc. was less bullish than First Citizens BancShares Inc.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors United Bankshares Inc.