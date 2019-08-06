Comparing of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

We will be contrasting the differences between United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Bankshares Inc.
|37
|5.15
|N/A
|2.49
|15.08
|First Citizens BancShares Inc.
|434
|3.03
|N/A
|33.53
|13.93
In table 1 we can see United Bankshares Inc. and First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Citizens BancShares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than United Bankshares Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. United Bankshares Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 has United Bankshares Inc. and First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|7.9%
|1.3%
|First Citizens BancShares Inc.
|0.00%
|11.8%
|1.2%
Volatility and Risk
A 1.25 beta indicates that United Bankshares Inc. is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 75.3% of United Bankshares Inc. shares and 50.4% of First Citizens BancShares Inc. shares. About 2.2% of United Bankshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.7% of First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Bankshares Inc.
|-0.87%
|1.21%
|-2.72%
|6.55%
|0.24%
|20.83%
|First Citizens BancShares Inc.
|1%
|3.05%
|4.58%
|14.25%
|13.45%
|23.86%
For the past year United Bankshares Inc. was less bullish than First Citizens BancShares Inc.
Summary
First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors United Bankshares Inc.
