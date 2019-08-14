Comparing of United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) and TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF)

United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) and TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp Inc. 11 2.87 N/A 0.86 13.17 TCF Financial Corporation 42 1.85 N/A 1.97 10.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of United Bancorp Inc. and TCF Financial Corporation. TCF Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. United Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than TCF Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.8% TCF Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

United Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.13 and its 87.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TCF Financial Corporation’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for United Bancorp Inc. and TCF Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCF Financial Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, TCF Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 31.00% and its average price target is $48.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of United Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.3% of TCF Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 6.3% of United Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are TCF Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bancorp Inc. -1.74% 0.18% -0.83% -0.53% -14.45% -1.22% TCF Financial Corporation -1.79% 2% -1.97% -4.81% -16.12% 9.7%

For the past year United Bancorp Inc. has -1.22% weaker performance while TCF Financial Corporation has 9.7% stronger performance.

Summary

TCF Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors United Bancorp Inc.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; auto financing products; commercial real estate and business lending products; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 339 branches consisting of 191 traditional branches, 145 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.