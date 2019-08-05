Comparing of United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

We are comparing United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp Inc. 11 2.91 N/A 0.86 13.17 First Financial Bancorp. 25 3.98 N/A 2.07 12.30

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for United Bancorp Inc. and First Financial Bancorp. First Financial Bancorp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to United Bancorp Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. United Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of United Bancorp Inc. and First Financial Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.8% First Financial Bancorp. 0.00% 8.4% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

United Bancorp Inc.’s 0.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 87.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. First Financial Bancorp. on the other hand, has 1.23 beta which makes it 23.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

United Bancorp Inc. and First Financial Bancorp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus target price of $29.5, with potential upside of 25.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Bancorp Inc. and First Financial Bancorp. are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 77% respectively. United Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.3%. Competitively, First Financial Bancorp. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bancorp Inc. -1.74% 0.18% -0.83% -0.53% -14.45% -1.22% First Financial Bancorp. 1.31% 4.9% 2.95% -2.67% -15.87% 7.46%

For the past year United Bancorp Inc. has -1.22% weaker performance while First Financial Bancorp. has 7.46% stronger performance.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats on 8 of the 10 factors United Bancorp Inc.