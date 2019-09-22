Comparing of United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) and 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE)

United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) and 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) are two firms in the Regional – Midwest Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp Inc. 11 3.03 N/A 0.86 13.17 1st Source Corporation 46 3.99 N/A 3.32 14.16

Table 1 highlights United Bancorp Inc. and 1st Source Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. 1st Source Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. United Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than 1st Source Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) and 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.8% 1st Source Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

United Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 87.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.13 beta. 1st Source Corporation on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of United Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.3% of 1st Source Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.3% of United Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of 1st Source Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bancorp Inc. -1.74% 0.18% -0.83% -0.53% -14.45% -1.22% 1st Source Corporation 1.62% 1.14% 0.04% 3.14% -17.63% 16.39%

For the past year United Bancorp Inc. has -1.22% weaker performance while 1st Source Corporation has 16.39% stronger performance.

Summary

1st Source Corporation beats United Bancorp Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts; and manages investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease finance products for auto and light trucks, medium and heavy duty trucks, new and used general aviation aircraft, and construction equipment, as well as leases construction equipment, medium and heavy duty trucks, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated through 81 banking centers and 23 specialty finance group locations in the United States. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.