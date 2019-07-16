Comparing of uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 55 294.15 N/A -2.48 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 22 11.50 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates uniQure N.V. and Veracyte Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Risk and Volatility

uniQure N.V. has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Veracyte Inc. has beta of 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, Veracyte Inc. has 6.3 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

uniQure N.V. has an average price target of $81, and a 16.30% upside potential. On the other hand, Veracyte Inc.’s potential downside is -17.95% and its consensus price target is $23. The data provided earlier shows that uniQure N.V. appears more favorable than Veracyte Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 85.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares. uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year uniQure N.V. was more bullish than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.