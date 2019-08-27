Comparing of uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Both uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 61 238.80 N/A -2.48 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 13.06 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of uniQure N.V. and Athenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, Athenex Inc. has 2.2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

uniQure N.V. and Athenex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 6 3.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of uniQure N.V. is $82.14, with potential upside of 55.63%. Competitively the consensus target price of Athenex Inc. is $20, which is potential 35.69% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that uniQure N.V. looks more robust than Athenex Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both uniQure N.V. and Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 33.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year uniQure N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Athenex Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats Athenex Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.