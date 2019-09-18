Comparing of Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) and Its Competitors

Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) is a company in the Auto Parts industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Unique Fabricating Inc. has 39.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Unique Fabricating Inc. has 15.85% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Unique Fabricating Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating Inc. 0.00% 4.00% 1.60% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Unique Fabricating Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating Inc. N/A 3 13.32 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Unique Fabricating Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Unique Fabricating Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unique Fabricating Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.64 2.47

The potential upside of the rivals is 40.50%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Unique Fabricating Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unique Fabricating Inc. -3.38% -10.76% -27.61% -53.27% -70.99% -39.1% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Unique Fabricating Inc. had bearish trend while Unique Fabricating Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Unique Fabricating Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Unique Fabricating Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 1.22 Quick Ratio. Unique Fabricating Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unique Fabricating Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Unique Fabricating Inc. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Unique Fabricating Inc.’s rivals are 46.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Dividends

Unique Fabricating Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Unique Fabricating Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as HVAC seal, trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC duct module, door watershield, console bin mat, and air duct; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive, appliance, water heater and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.