Comparing of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Its Peers

As Railroads company, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Union Pacific Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.14% of all Railroads’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Union Pacific Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.87% of all Railroads companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Union Pacific Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Pacific Corporation 0.00% 31.70% 10.10% Industry Average 12.00% 15.49% 5.83%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Union Pacific Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Union Pacific Corporation N/A 169 21.37 Industry Average 1.08B 8.99B 23.20

Union Pacific Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Union Pacific Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Pacific Corporation 1 2 5 2.63 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 3.00 2.44

With consensus price target of $184.5, Union Pacific Corporation has a potential upside of 11.11%. The potential upside of the competitors is 46.71%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Union Pacific Corporation make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Union Pacific Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Pacific Corporation 3.2% 4.93% 2.62% 11.9% 21.16% 30.18% Industry Average 2.33% 2.43% 7.90% 21.64% 22.28% 38.22%

For the past year Union Pacific Corporation has weaker performance than Union Pacific Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Union Pacific Corporation are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Union Pacific Corporation’s competitors have 1.16 and 0.88 for Current and Quick Ratio. Union Pacific Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Union Pacific Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Union Pacific Corporation has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Union Pacific Corporation’s competitors are 28.77% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Dividends

Union Pacific Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Union Pacific Corporation’s competitors beat Union Pacific Corporation.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. The company also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic. Its rail network includes 32,070 route miles linking the Pacific Coast and Gulf Coast ports with the Midwest and Eastern United States gateways. Union Pacific Corporation was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.