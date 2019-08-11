Comparing of Under Armour Inc. (UAA) and Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Both Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) and Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) are each other’s competitor in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour Inc. 23 1.65 N/A 0.12 192.25 Sequential Brands Group Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -2.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Under Armour Inc. and Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Sequential Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -12.7%

Risk & Volatility

Under Armour Inc.’s 0.53 beta indicates that its volatility is 47.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Sequential Brands Group Inc. has a 0.59 beta which is 41.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Under Armour Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sequential Brands Group Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Under Armour Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Under Armour Inc. and Sequential Brands Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Sequential Brands Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 23.82% for Under Armour Inc. with average price target of $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of Under Armour Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49% of Sequential Brands Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Under Armour Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Under Armour Inc. -15.62% -8.27% 4.67% 10.28% 14.72% 30.56% Sequential Brands Group Inc. -5.64% -18.23% -50.67% -58.72% -79.85% -46.86%

For the past year Under Armour Inc. has 30.56% stronger performance while Sequential Brands Group Inc. has -46.86% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Under Armour Inc. beats Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, and outdoor footwear. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include headwear, bags, and gloves; and digital fitness platform licenses and subscriptions, as well as digital advertising. Under Armour, Inc. primarily provides its products under the UA Logo, UNDER ARMOUR, UA, ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, ALLSEASONGEAR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, and I WILL, as well as ARMOURBITE, ARMOURSTORM, ARMOUR FLEECE, ARMOUR BRA, UA RECORD, UA HEALTHBOX, and UNDER ARMOUR CONNECTED FITNESS brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of brand and factory house stores, and Website. Under Armour, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, JoeÂ’s Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, pet supplies, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. The company licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.