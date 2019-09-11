Comparing of Under Armour Inc. (UA) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) compete against each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour Inc. 20 1.58 N/A 0.01 1452.86 Levi Strauss & Co. 21 1.19 N/A 1.01 18.82

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Levi Strauss & Co. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Under Armour Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Under Armour Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Levi Strauss & Co., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Under Armour Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Levi Strauss & Co. 0.00% 38.8% 11%

Analyst Recommendations

Under Armour Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Levi Strauss & Co. 1 0 4 2.80

Under Armour Inc.’s upside potential is 14.94% at a $22 average target price. On the other hand, Levi Strauss & Co.’s potential upside is 26.25% and its average target price is $24. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Levi Strauss & Co. is looking more favorable than Under Armour Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Under Armour Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co. are owned by institutional investors at 67.89% and 78.4% respectively. Insiders owned 15.56% of Under Armour Inc. shares. Competitively, Levi Strauss & Co. has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Under Armour Inc. -16.05% -7.84% 3.35% 7% 8.89% 25.79% Levi Strauss & Co. -0.94% -10.31% -15.78% 0% 0% -14.95%

For the past year Under Armour Inc. has 25.79% stronger performance while Levi Strauss & Co. has -14.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Under Armour Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.