Comparing of Under Armour Inc. (UA) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) compete against each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Under Armour Inc.
|20
|1.58
|N/A
|0.01
|1452.86
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|21
|1.19
|N/A
|1.01
|18.82
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Levi Strauss & Co. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Under Armour Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Under Armour Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Levi Strauss & Co., which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 has Under Armour Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Under Armour Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|0.00%
|38.8%
|11%
Analyst Recommendations
Under Armour Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Under Armour Inc.
|1
|0
|1
|2.50
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|1
|0
|4
|2.80
Under Armour Inc.’s upside potential is 14.94% at a $22 average target price. On the other hand, Levi Strauss & Co.’s potential upside is 26.25% and its average target price is $24. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Levi Strauss & Co. is looking more favorable than Under Armour Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Under Armour Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co. are owned by institutional investors at 67.89% and 78.4% respectively. Insiders owned 15.56% of Under Armour Inc. shares. Competitively, Levi Strauss & Co. has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Under Armour Inc.
|-16.05%
|-7.84%
|3.35%
|7%
|8.89%
|25.79%
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|-0.94%
|-10.31%
|-15.78%
|0%
|0%
|-14.95%
For the past year Under Armour Inc. has 25.79% stronger performance while Levi Strauss & Co. has -14.95% weaker performance.
Summary
Levi Strauss & Co. beats Under Armour Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.
