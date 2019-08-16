Comparing of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) and Its Peers

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Umpqua Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.80% 1.20% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Umpqua Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua Holdings Corporation N/A 17 12.18 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Umpqua Holdings Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Umpqua Holdings Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.18 1.43 2.38

The rivals have a potential upside of 51.54%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Umpqua Holdings Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Umpqua Holdings Corporation -0.34% 3.74% 0.17% -1.63% -18.79% 9.81% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Umpqua Holdings Corporation has weaker performance than Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Umpqua Holdings Corporation has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s rivals are 13.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

Umpqua Holdings Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s rivals beat Umpqua Holdings Corporation on 6 of the 5 factors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending segments. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers. The Home Lending segment originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers various deposit products, such as non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; financial planning, trust, and investments services to high net worth individuals; and retail brokerage and investment advisory services. The companyÂ’s loan products include loans for business and commercial customers, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family loans, equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, small business administration program financing, and capital markets and treasury management services; loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. In addition, it provides technology-based services, including remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit programs, ATMs, product kiosks, and Website. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated commercial banking centers in 346 locations. Umpqua Holdings Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.